A Director at Franklin Street Properties (FSP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Franklin Street Properties (FSP), John N. Burke, bought shares of FSP for $24.74K.

Following this transaction John N. Burke’s holding in the company was increased by 15.19% to a total of $207.2K. In addition to John N. Burke, 4 other FSP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Franklin Street Properties has an average volume of 685.36K. The company has a one-year high of $8.97 and a one-year low of $3.79. FSP’s market cap is $454 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 206.00.

The insider sentiment on Franklin Street Properties has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.