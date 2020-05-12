A Director at Franklin Covey Company (FC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Franklin Covey Company (FC), Michael Fung, bought shares of FC for $100.3K.

Following this transaction Michael Fung’s holding in the company was increased by 13.6% to a total of $830.5K. Following Michael Fung’s last FC Buy transaction on January 28, 2014, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Franklin Covey Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.75 million and quarterly net profit of $1.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.85 and a one-year low of $12.61. Currently, Franklin Covey Company has an average volume of 51.51K.

Starting in May 2019, FC received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.33, reflecting a -29.8% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Barrington, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations. The Education Practice segment includes domestic and international Education practice operations, which are focused on sales to educational institutions such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities. The International Licensees segment primarily comprised of royalty revenues received from these licensees. The Corporate and Other segment includes leasing operations, shipping and handling revenues, and certain corporate administrative expenses. The company was founded by Brent L. Bishop, Stephen R. Covey and Hyrum Wayne Smith in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.