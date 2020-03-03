A Director at Fossil Group (FOSL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fossil Group (FOSL), William Chiasson, bought shares of FOSL for $101.5K.

This recent transaction increases William Chiasson’s holding in the company by 68.97% to a total of $232.2K. This is Chiasson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on LF back in February 2014

The company has a one-year high of $15.71 and a one-year low of $3.86.

Fossil Group, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia.