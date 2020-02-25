A Director at FMC (FMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at FMC (FMC), William Howard Powell, sold shares of FMC for $535.7K.

Following William Howard Powell’s last FMC Sell transaction on May 16, 2017, the stock climbed by 39.2%. This is Powell’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on POL back in June 2018

The company has a one-year high of $108.77 and a one-year low of $70.62. Currently, FMC has an average volume of 906.88K. FMC’s market cap is $13.81B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.97.

The insider sentiment on FMC has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

FMC Corp. engages in the provision of solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segment: FMC Agricultural Solutions.