A Director at Flushing Financial (FFIC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Flushing Financial (FFIC), Sang Ki Sam Han, bought shares of FFIC for $40.81K.

Following this transaction Sang Ki Sam Han’s holding in the company was increased by 6.35% to a total of $658.1K. This is Han’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $8.86. FFIC’s market cap is $317 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20. Currently, Flushing Financial has an average volume of 107.11K.

The insider sentiment on Flushing Financial has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.