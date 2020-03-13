A Director at Fluidigm (FLDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fluidigm (FLDM), Samuel Colella, bought shares of FLDM for $54.2K.

Following this transaction Samuel Colella’s holding in the company was increased by 9.56% to a total of $586.2K. In addition to Samuel Colella, 2 other FLDM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Fluidigm’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.44 million and GAAP net loss of $12.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.90 and a one-year low of $2.12. Currently, Fluidigm has an average volume of 726.46K.

The insider sentiment on Fluidigm has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.