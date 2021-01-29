A Director at Flowers Foods (FLO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Flowers Foods (FLO), Melvin Stith, bought shares of FLO for $208.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flowers Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $990 million and quarterly net profit of $44.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $967 million and had a net profit of $43.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.18 and a one-year low of $17.42. FLO’s market cap is $4.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.90.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.