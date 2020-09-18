A Director at Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Flexsteel Industries (FLXS), Mary Bottie, bought shares of FLXS for $21.44K.

This recent transaction increases Mary Bottie’s holding in the company by 6.45% to a total of $396.4K. In addition to Mary Bottie, 6 other FLXS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.74 and a one-year low of $7.81. Currently, Flexsteel Industries has an average volume of 135.05K.

The insider sentiment on Flexsteel Industries has been positive according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.