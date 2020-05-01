A Director at Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Flanigan’s Enterprises (BDL), Mary Bennett, bought shares of BDL for $11.99K.

Based on Flanigan’s Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.94 million and quarterly net profit of $494K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.89 million and had a net profit of $743K. The company has a one-year high of $25.03 and a one-year low of $8.50. BDL’s market cap is $26.02 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains. The company was founded by Joseph Flanigan in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.