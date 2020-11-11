A Director at Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) is Buying Shares

On November 9, a Director at Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Jay Hansen, bought shares of FBC for $172.8K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Hansen’s holding in the company by 15.21% to a total of $1.25 million. Following Jay Hansen’s last FBC Buy transaction on February 03, 2009, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flagstar Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $536 million and quarterly net profit of $222 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $257 million and had a net profit of $63 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.31 and a one-year low of $16.76. FBC’s market cap is $1.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.00.

Starting in January 2020, FBC received 24 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, reflecting a -31.0% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.28B worth of FBC shares and purchased $172.8K worth of FBC shares. The insider sentiment on Flagstar Bancorp has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.