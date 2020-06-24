A Director at Five Below (FIVE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Five Below (FIVE), Thomas Vellios, sold shares of FIVE for $11.02M.

In addition to Thomas Vellios, 4 other FIVE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.97 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 813.13K. FIVE’s market cap is $6.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.60.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.94, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Five Below has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on FIVE: