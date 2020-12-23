A Director at Five Below (FIVE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Five Below (FIVE), Ronald Sargent, sold shares of FIVE for $3.19M.

Following Ronald Sargent’s last FIVE Sell transaction on April 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.9%. This is Sargent’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KR back in July 2019

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $477 million and quarterly net profit of $20.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $377 million and had a net profit of $10.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.97 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 673.48K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.40, reflecting a -8.5% downside.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.