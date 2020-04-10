A Director at First Merchants is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at First Merchants (FRME), Charles Schalliol, exercised options to buy 1,500 FRME shares at $8.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $12.56K.

Following this transaction Charles Schalliol’s holding in the company was increased by 3.33% to a total of $1.33 million. In addition to Charles Schalliol, 2 other FRME executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Merchants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $47.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $41.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.48 and a one-year low of $22.87. Currently, First Merchants has an average volume of 400.22K.

The insider sentiment on First Merchants has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, Residential, and Finance Leases. The Commercial lending segment is primarily based on the identified cash flows of the borrower and secondarily on the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate lending involves higher loan principal amounts and the repayment of these loans is generally dependent on the successful operation of the property securing the loan or the business conducted on the property securing the loan. The Consumer and Residential segments establishes a maximum loan-to-value ratio and requires private mortgage insurance if that ratio is exceeded. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.