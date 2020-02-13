A Director at First Community Bancshares (FCBC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at First Community Bancshares (FCBC), DAVIS C WILLIAM, bought shares of FCBC for $19.78K.

This recent transaction increases DAVIS C WILLIAM’s holding in the company by 8.39% to a total of $269K.

The company has a one-year high of $36.48 and a one-year low of $29.04. Currently, First Community Bancshares has an average volume of . FCBC’s market cap is $542.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.38.

