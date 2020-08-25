A Director at First Community Bancshares (FCBC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at First Community Bancshares (FCBC), Richard Scott Johnson, bought shares of FCBC for $98.3K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Scott Johnson’s holding in the company by 15.02% to a total of $753.7K. Following Richard Scott Johnson’s last FCBC Buy transaction on August 09, 2011, the stock climbed by 11.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Community Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $32.41 million and quarterly net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.9 million and had a net profit of $10.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.00 and a one-year low of $18.06. FCBC’s market cap is $349 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.10.

The insider sentiment on First Community Bancshares has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides banking products and services. It offers services and products include demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. The company serves a diverse base of individuals and businesses that include a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military, and transportation. First Community Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.