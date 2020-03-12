A Director at Financial Institutions (FISI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Financial Institutions (FISI), Susan Holliday, bought shares of FISI for $41.26K.

Following this transaction Susan Holliday’s holding in the company was increased by 7.74% to a total of $560.9K. In addition to Susan Holliday, 2 other FISI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Financial Institutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.73 million and quarterly net profit of $13.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50 million and had a net profit of $7.49 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.28 and a one-year low of $17.91. Currently, Financial Institutions has an average volume of 31.68K.

The insider sentiment on Financial Institutions has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Non-Banking. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.