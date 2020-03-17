A Director at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Katherine Blackburn, bought shares of FITB for $993.7K.

Following this transaction Katherine Blackburn’s holding in the company was increased by 129.65% to a total of $1.84 million. In addition to Katherine Blackburn, one other FITB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion and quarterly net profit of $729 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $467 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.64 and a one-year low of $13.71. FITB’s market cap is $12.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.10.

Six different firms, including Barclays and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.