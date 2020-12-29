A Director at Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Fidelity National Financial (FNF), John Rood, bought shares of FNF for $1.12M.

This recent transaction increases John Rood’s holding in the company by 19.5% to a total of $6.99 million. Following John Rood’s last FNF Buy transaction on October 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.6%.

Based on Fidelity National Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and quarterly net profit of $378 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.24 billion and had a net profit of $250 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.28 and a one-year low of $19.00. FNF’s market cap is $11.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Starting in April 2020, FNF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.97M worth of FNF shares and purchased $1.12M worth of FNF shares. The insider sentiment on Fidelity National Financial has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments Title and Corporate & Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The Corporate & Other segment involves in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.