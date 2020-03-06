A Director at Federal Agricultural (AGM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Federal Agricultural (AGM), Bruce Sherrick, bought shares of AGM for $37.1K.

Following this transaction Bruce Sherrick’s holding in the company was increased by 4.07% to a total of $925.5K. In addition to Bruce Sherrick, 4 other AGM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Federal Agricultural’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and quarterly net profit of $32.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $22.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $88.46 and a one-year low of $67.22. Currently, Federal Agricultural has an average volume of 45.33K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $898.2K worth of AGM shares and purchased $37.1K worth of AGM shares. The insider sentiment on Federal Agricultural has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture.