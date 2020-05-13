A Director at Fastenal Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Fastenal Company (FAST), Willard Oberton, exercised options to sell 40,000 FAST shares at $27.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.59M.

In addition to Willard Oberton, 9 other FAST executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Willard Oberton’s last FAST Sell transaction on February 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Based on Fastenal Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $194 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.96 and a one-year low of $26.72. FAST’s market cap is $22.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.83, reflecting a 2.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.97M worth of FAST shares and purchased $150K worth of FAST shares. The insider sentiment on Fastenal Company has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fastenal Co. engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.