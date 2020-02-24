A Director at Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB), David Paull, bought shares of FMNB for $31.68K.

Following this transaction David Paull’s holding in the company was increased by 5.46% to a total of $620.3K. Following David Paull’s last FMNB Buy transaction on May 02, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on Farmers National Banc Oh’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.49 million and quarterly net profit of $9.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.15 million and had a net profit of $8.69 million. FMNB’s market cap is $466.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.49. The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $12.83.

The insider sentiment on Farmers National Banc Oh has been positive according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting.