A Director at Fair Isaac is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Fair Isaac (FICO), David Rey, exercised options to sell 12,047 FICO shares at $40.55 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.07M.

Following David Rey’s last FICO Sell transaction on May 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 130.6%. In addition to David Rey, 2 other FICO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fair Isaac’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $299 million and quarterly net profit of $54.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $40.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $426.98 and a one-year low of $231.14. FICO’s market cap is $12.06B and the company has a P/E ratio of 60.45.

The insider sentiment on Fair Isaac has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.