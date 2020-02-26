A Director at Extra Space Storage is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Extra Space Storage (EXR), Spencer Kirk, exercised options to buy 77,400 EXR shares at $12.21 a share, for a total transaction value of $945.1K. The options were close to expired and Spencer Kirk retained stocks.

This is Kirk’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Spencer Kirk’s holding in the company by 4.01% to a total of $215 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Extra Space Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $336 million and quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $311 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $124.46 and a one-year low of $92.57. Currently, Extra Space Storage has an average volume of 847.14K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.62M worth of EXR shares and purchased $945.1K worth of EXR shares. The insider sentiment on Extra Space Storage has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rents The Tenant Reinsurance segment consists of reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of good stored by tenants in the firm’s stores.