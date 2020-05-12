A Director at Extended Stay America (STAY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Extended Stay America (STAY), Richard Wallman, bought shares of STAY for $216.2K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Wallman’s holding in the company by 8.24% to a total of $2.83 million.

The company has a one-year high of $18.29 and a one-year low of $5.35. STAY’s market cap is $1.91 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.67, reflecting a -14.3% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Extended Stay America has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.