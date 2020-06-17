A Director at Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), Kim Kamdar, bought shares of EVFM for $14.7K.

This recent transaction increases Kim Kamdar’s holding in the company by 116.63% to a total of $27.4K. In addition to Kim Kamdar, 4 other EVFM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 153.09. The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $2.78.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.40, reflecting a -76.9% downside. Starting in August 2019, EVFM received 26 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $29.69M worth of EVFM shares and purchased $3.04M worth of EVFM shares. The insider sentiment on Evofem Biosciences has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

