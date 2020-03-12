A Director at Everi Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Everi Holdings (EVRI), Miles Kilburn, exercised options to buy 60,000 EVRI shares at $3.41 a share, for a total transaction value of $204.6K.

Following this transaction Miles Kilburn’s holding in the company was increased by 28.9% to a total of $1.85 million. In addition to Miles Kilburn, 2 other EVRI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Everi Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of $4.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a net profit of $4.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $5.95. EVRI’s market cap is $586M and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.82.

Starting in March 2019, EVRI received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Macquarie and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment; sales of gaming equipment; gaming systems; interactive solutions; and ancillary products and services.