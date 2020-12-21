A Director at Evans Bancorp (EVBN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Evans Bancorp (EVBN), Robert G. Miller, sold shares of EVBN for $32.75K.

Based on Evans Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.5 million and quarterly net profit of $4.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.79 million and had a net profit of $5.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.29 and a one-year low of $20.50. EVBN’s market cap is $153 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.