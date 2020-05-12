A Director at Evans Bancorp (EVBN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Evans Bancorp (EVBN), Thomas Waring, bought shares of EVBN for $5,098.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Waring’s holding in the company by 1.38% to a total of $358.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $41.75 and a one-year low of $20.50. EVBN’s market cap is $131 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.40. Currently, Evans Bancorp has an average volume of 25.85K.

The insider sentiment on Evans Bancorp has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.