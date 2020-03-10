A Director at Etsy (ETSY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Etsy (ETSY), Michele Burns, sold shares of ETSY for $125K.

In addition to Michele Burns, one other ETSY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $270 million and quarterly net profit of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $200 million and had a net profit of $41.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.39 and a one-year low of $39.76. ETSY’s market cap is $7.15B and the company has a P/E ratio of 77.73.

The insider sentiment on Etsy has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michele Burns' trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

