A Director at Etsy (ETSY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Etsy (ETSY), Melissa Reiff, sold shares of ETSY for $688.8K.

Following Melissa Reiff’s last ETSY Sell transaction on August 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 32.7%. In addition to Melissa Reiff, one other ETSY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Etsy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $228 million and quarterly net profit of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $169 million and had a net profit of $31.58 million. The company has a one-year high of $82.98 and a one-year low of $29.96. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 130.02.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.29, reflecting a 6.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Etsy has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.