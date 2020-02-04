A Director at Essex Property is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Essex Property (ESS), Irving Lyons, exercised options to sell 2,838 ESS shares at $179.48 a share, for a total transaction value of $879.6K.

Following Irving Lyons’ last ESS Sell transaction on May 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 101.6%. This is Lyons’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on PLD back in February 2019

Based on Essex Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $376 million and quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $357 million and had a net profit of $118 million. The company has a one-year high of $334.17 and a one-year low of $271.58. Currently, Essex Property has an average volume of 534.24K.

The insider sentiment on Essex Property has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.