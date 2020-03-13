A Director at Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE), Elizabeth Vorsheck, bought shares of ERIE for $27K.

Based on Erie Indemnity Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $606 million and quarterly net profit of $59.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $584 million and had a net profit of $62.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $270.23 and a one-year low of $133.45. ERIE’s market cap is $7.07B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.53.

Erie Indemnity Co. engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance.