A Director at Equinix (EQIX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Equinix (EQIX), William Luby, sold shares of EQIX for $3.06M.

Following William Luby’s last EQIX Sell transaction on May 20, 2014, the stock climbed by 464.6%. In addition to William Luby, one other EQIX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Equinix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $110 million. The company has a one-year high of $658.98 and a one-year low of $440.73. Currently, Equinix has an average volume of 698.84K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $662.08, reflecting a -3.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.23M worth of EQIX shares and purchased $3.16M worth of EQIX shares. The insider sentiment on Equinix has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.