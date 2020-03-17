A Director at Eplus (PLUS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Eplus (PLUS), Eric Hovde, bought shares of PLUS for $113.8K.

This is Hovde’s first Buy trade following 47 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Eric Hovde’s holding in the company by 10.83% to a total of $2.53 million.

Based on Eplus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $419 million and quarterly net profit of $19.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $14.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.63 and a one-year low of $51.01. Currently, Eplus has an average volume of 71.78K.

ePlus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting solutions for commercial, state and local governments, and government contractors. It operates through the Technology and Financing segments.