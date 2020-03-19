A Director at Epizyme is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Epizyme (EPZM), Andrew Allen, exercised options to buy 12,500 EPZM shares at $9.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $116.6K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew Allen’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $196.1K. This is Allen’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SRRA back in December 2018

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $9.74.

Six different firms, including Citigroup and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in January 2020, EPZM received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases.

