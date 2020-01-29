A Director at Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC), Gino Baroni, sold shares of EBTC for $3,279.

This is Baroni’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions. Following Gino Baroni’s last EBTC Sell transaction on May 31, 2017, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

Based on Enterprise Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.96 million and quarterly net profit of $8.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.21 million and had a net profit of $6.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.75 and a one-year low of $26.85. EBTC’s market cap is $386.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.29.

The insider sentiment on Enterprise Bancorp has been neutral according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank that engages in the provision of gathering deposits. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Construction; Residential Mortgages; Home Equity Loans and Lines; and Consumer.