A Director at Entergy (ETR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Entergy (ETR), Alexis M. Herman, sold shares of ETR for $68.65K.

In addition to Alexis M. Herman, 9 other ETR executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Herman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CMI back in November 2018

The company has a one-year high of $135.55 and a one-year low of $91.60. ETR’s market cap is $25.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.