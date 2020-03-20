A Director at Enstar Group (ESGR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Enstar Group (ESGR), Bernard Becker, bought shares of ESGR for $15.16K.

Following this transaction Bernard Becker’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $130.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $213.99 and a one-year low of $94.58. Currently, Enstar Group has an average volume of 48.77K. ESGR’s market cap is $2.82B and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.94.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-life Run-off segment operates through its subsidiaries that run off their property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.