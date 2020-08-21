A Director at Endologix (ELGXQ) is Selling Shares

On August 19, a Director at Endologix (ELGXQ), Dan Lemaitre, sold shares of ELGXQ for $180.

In addition to Dan Lemaitre, 6 other ELGXQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Endologix has an average volume of 85.37K. The company has a one-year high of $5.83 and a one-year low of $0.06.

The insider sentiment on Endologix has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Endologix, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and trade of medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders such as abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Its products include AFX Endovascular AAA System, Nellix and Ovation. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.