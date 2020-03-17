A Director at Encompass Health (EHC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Encompass Health (EHC), Donald Correll, sold shares of EHC for $118.1K.

Following Donald Correll’s last EHC Sell transaction on November 10, 2010, the stock climbed by 47.7%. In addition to Donald Correll, 3 other EHC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $67.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $28.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.30 and a one-year low of $52.01. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 803.85K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $118.1K worth of EHC shares and purchased $9.97M worth of EHC shares. The insider sentiment on Encompass Health has been positive according to 115 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice.