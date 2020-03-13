A Director at Encompass Health (EHC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Encompass Health (EHC), Leo Higdon, bought shares of EHC for $64.07K.

In addition to Leo Higdon, 2 other EHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Leo Higdon’s holding in the company by 1.37% to a total of $4.35 million.

Based on Encompass Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $67.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $28.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $83.30 and a one-year low of $54.50. Currently, Encompass Health has an average volume of 784.64K.

10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Encompass Health has been positive according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Encompass Health Corp. engages in providing post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health & Hospice.