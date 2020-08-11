A Director at Emcore (EMKR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Emcore (EMKR), Stephen Domenik, bought shares of EMKR for $34.2K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Domenik’s holding in the company by 18.26% to a total of $225.4K.

Based on Emcore’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,287,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.48 million. Currently, Emcore has an average volume of 103.04K. The company has a one-year high of $3.97 and a one-year low of $1.46.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.53, reflecting a -36.0% downside. Starting in December 2019, EMKR received 16 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Northland Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Emcore has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.