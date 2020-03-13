A Director at Emcor Group (EME) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Emcor Group (EME), John Altmeyer, bought shares of EME for $58.52K.

Following this transaction John Altmeyer’s holding in the company was increased by 3.71% to a total of $1.54 million. This is Altmeyer’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CSL back in May 2016

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Emcor Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $86.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.23 billion and had a net profit of $77.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.54 and a one-year low of $54.83. Currently, Emcor Group has an average volume of 359.98K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EMCOR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services. The Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services segment offers systems for electrical power transmission and distribution. The United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services segment involves systems for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation. The United States Building Services segment consists of those operations which provide a portfolio of services needed to support the operation and maintenance of customers’ facilities. The United States Industrial Services segment covers operations which provide industrial maintenance and services. The United Kingdom Building Services comprises of commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; and facility maintenance and services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.