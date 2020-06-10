A Director at Emclaire Financial (EMCF) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Emclaire Financial (EMCF), Nicholas Varischetti, bought shares of EMCF for $214.3K.

Following this transaction Nicholas Varischetti’s holding in the company was increased by 25.58% to a total of $1.13 million. Following Nicholas Varischetti’s last EMCF Buy transaction on June 12, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $37.75 and a one-year low of $17.25. EMCF’s market cap is $66.35 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.90.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers retail deposit account products to both consumer and commercial deposit customers, including time deposits noninterest bearing & interest bearing demand deposit accounts, savings deposits and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business & commercial real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Emlenton, PA.