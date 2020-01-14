A Director at Ebix is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Ebix (EBIX), Neil Eckert, exercised options to buy 6,000 EBIX shares at $21.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $127.1K. The options were close to expired and Neil Eckert retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Neil Eckert’s holding in the company by 7.63% to a total of $2.78 million. In addition to Neil Eckert, one other EBIX executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ebix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $20.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $136 million and had a net profit of $8.51 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.89 and a one-year low of $31.06. EBIX’s market cap is $1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.47M worth of EBIX shares and purchased $127.1K worth of EBIX shares.

Neil Eckert's trades have generated a -28.1% average return based on past transactions.

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following products and services: Exchanges; Broker P&C Systems; Risk Compliance Solutions; and Carrier P&C systems.