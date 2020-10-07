A Director at Eaton Vance is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Eaton Vance (EV), Leo Higdon, exercised options to buy 4,902 EV shares at $28.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $140.6K. The options were close to expired and Leo Higdon retained stocks.

Following this transaction Leo Higdon’s holding in the company was increased by 121.91% to a total of $358.8K. This is Higdon’s first Buy trade following 16 Sell transactions.

Currently, Eaton Vance has an average volume of 667.91K. EV’s market cap is $4.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.90, reflecting a -9.7% downside. Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Eaton Vance has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eaton Vance Corp. engages in the management of investment funds and provides counselling services. It offers a range of engineered portfolio implementation services, including tax-managed core and specialty index strategies, futures and options-based portfolio overlays, and centralized portfolio management of multi-manager portfolios. The company was founded on April 30, 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.