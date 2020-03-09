A Director at Eaton Vance (EV) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Eaton Vance (EV), Winthrop Smith, bought shares of EV for $352.7K.

Following this transaction Winthrop Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 71.43% to a total of $1.12 million. Following Winthrop Smith’s last EV Buy transaction on December 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 5.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eaton Vance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $463 million and quarterly net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $405 million and had a net profit of $86.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.79 and a one-year low of $33.00. Currently, Eaton Vance has an average volume of 584.07K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eaton Vance Corp. engages in the management of investment funds and provides counselling services. It offers a range of engineered portfolio implementation services, including tax-managed core and specialty index strategies, futures and options-based portfolio overlays, and centralized portfolio management of multi-manager portfolios.