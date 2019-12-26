A Director at Eastman Kodak (KODK) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Eastman Kodak (KODK), George Karfunkel, sold shares of KODK for $1M.

In addition to George Karfunkel, 5 other KODK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Karfunkel’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

KODK’s market cap is $153.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.10. Currently, Eastman Kodak has an average volume of 198.15K. The company has a one-year high of $3.78 and a one-year low of $1.87.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $45.38M worth of KODK shares and purchased $17.77M worth of KODK shares. The insider sentiment on Eastman Kodak has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eastman Kodak Co. engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; Eastman Business Park, and All Other.