A Director at DXP Enterprises (DXPE) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at DXP Enterprises (DXPE), Timothy Halter, bought shares of DXPE for $122.5K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Halter’s holding in the company by 37.76% to a total of $464.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $43.94 and a one-year low of $10.44. DXPE’s market cap is $226 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.10. Currently, DXP Enterprises has an average volume of 200.87K.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to industrial customers with the ability to provide same day delivery. The Supply Chain Services segment manages all or part of its customers’ supply chains including procurement and inventory management. The Innovative Pumping Solutions segment provides custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing, and manufactures branded private label pumps to meet the capital equipment needs of global customer base. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.