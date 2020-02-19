A Director at Duke Realty (DRE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Duke Realty (DRE), Charles Eitel, sold shares of DRE for $165.1K.

Following Charles Eitel’s last DRE Sell transaction on February 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.58 and a one-year low of $29.12. DRE’s market cap is $14.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.79.

The insider sentiment on Duke Realty has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles Eitel’s trades have generated a -8.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services.